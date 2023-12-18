WC police nab at least 7 people in different incidents over gun-related charges

Western Cape police said they were making headway in their efforts to rid Cape communities of guns.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said their operations geared towards ridding the Cape communities of guns were bearing fruit.

Police said they arrested at least seven people in separate incidents over the weekend on gun-related charges.

Two suspects were nabbed in Nyanga, and another in Lavender Hill on Friday.

On Saturday, four men were also arrested in two separate incidents.

In one of the incidents, police said they arrested three men in Bishop Lavis after a revolver was recovered.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swaartbooi, said officers nabbed another man in Wesbank.

"They noticed two unknown males who suddenly changed direction. The members approached them and searched both males,” Swaartbooi detailed.

“They confiscated a 9mm Beretta pistol with ammunition and drugs, which resulted in the detention of a 20-year-old man on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and the possession of drugs.”