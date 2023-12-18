Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for fourth straight time

The South African comedian has also been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for I Wish You Would, becoming only the fifth person to be nominated in the same year as he's hosting.

JOHANNESBURG - For the fourth consecutive year, 40-year-old comedian and former host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, will serve as master of ceremonies at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on 4 February.

The event is expected to be streamed live for people worldwide via streaming services and live television from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In his earlier hosting roles, Noah received recognition for his skill in fusing humour with a keen sense of style in music, resulting in a smooth and captivating experience for both in-person and remote viewers. His reappearance for the 2024 Grammy Awards is evidence of his influence and appeal as host.

The Grammys are unique in that they are the only music awards that are decided by peers. Voting is done by the broad membership of music creators that make up the Recording Academy. Professionals from all facets of the music industry are represented in this group, which includes engineers, producers, mixers, songwriters, and recording artists covering a broad range of genres and artistic specialties.

Noah has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for _I Wish You Would, _becoming only the fifth person to be nominated in the same year as he's hosting.

He received his first Grammy nomination for his album, Son of Patricia, in 2020.

Noah has also been nominated for a Golden Globe award for his work on Where Was I in the category of Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television. Alongside him in the competition are Wanda Sykes, Ricky Gervais, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, and Amy Schumer.

The Golden Globes will take place on 7 January.