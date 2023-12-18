Thousands caught speeding in Cape Town

The Mother City recorded 36,000 speeding offences in a week, and issued almost 24,000 fines for various traffic violations.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said its traffic services recorded over 36,000 speeding offences in the past week.

It also issued almost 24,000 fines for various traffic violations.

City mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said officers impounded more than 200 vehicles, executed nearly 2,000 warrants of arrest, and made 136 six arrests.

READ: CT drivers warned against speeding as new unit to hit city's roads

"We have given people considerable warning about their actions. Those who continue to behave badly will learn that while it is festive outside, it’s not so festive behind bars."

Smith said law enforcement officers are working hard to keep the public safe.

But the ongoing disregard for the law was making their jobs difficult.

"On a more positive note, I am enthusiastic by the number of long-distance operators who have made use of our free vehicle checks as part of operation exodus. As we head into the last week [of the year], I want to encourage more operators to make use of the opportunity, because their actions can save lives."

READ: MEC warns speedsters as WC launches road safety plan

Smith said since the launch of Operation Exodus, the city’s vehicle examiners had checked more than 1,000 long distance public transport vehicles, with an eighty seven percent pass rate.