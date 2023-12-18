Senior EFF official due in court for allegedly assaulting another party member

The EFF official, who occupies a high-ranking position within the party, was arrested on Friday by Bedfordview police and released on a warning.

JOHANNESBURG - A senior Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) official is expected to appear in court on Monday for the alleged assault of another party member.

Eyewitness News cannot name the official until they have made an appearance in court.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said that the EFF official would appear at the Edenvale Magistrates Court later on Monday on a charge of assault.