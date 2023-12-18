SA submits ICC documentation to lay complaint against Israel

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa joined a number of nations who want the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for war crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country has submitted all the relevant documentation to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to lay a complaint against Israel.

This relates to the ongoing war on Gaza which has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 people in Israel over the last two months.

Last month, Ramaphosa announced that South Africa had joined a number of other nations who want the ICC to investigate Israel for war crimes.



ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has previously called for the ICC to treat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the same way it did Russian President Vladimir Putin at the height of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Ramaphosa pressed for more urgency from the ICC.

"Once a case has been referred to them, they need to take it up seriously. So South Africa, as well as a number of other countries, are presenting their full documentation to the ICC."

He said he expects the ICC to commence its probe as soon as possible, especially since the conflict is now claiming more Palestinian lives in the West Bank.