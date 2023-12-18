Residents rebuild as COCT does assessment after Dunoon informal settlement fire

The city said the raging blaze at the Ethembeni informal settlement in Dunoon destroyed over 185 structures in the area over the weekend, and affected around 570 residents.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it was conducting assessments after 570 residents were left homeless due to a massive fire at Ethembeni informal settlement in Dunoon.

The city said the raging blaze destroyed over 185 structures in the area over the weekend.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has committed to feeding affected families for the next five days.

Spokesperson Ali Sablay said mopping-up operations were still ongoing while fire victims rebuild their structures.

"In the coming days, we'll be assisting the community members further once the registration is done with blankets, toiletries, baby care packs, and new clothing."