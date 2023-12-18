NW police urges Boitekong residents not to retaliate to mass shooting incident

Nine people in the community were killed after being shot outside their home by an unknown gunman over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police urged Boitekong residents near Rustenburg not to retaliate after nine people were killed in the community.

Eight of the victims were declared dead on the scene, while the ninth person died in hospital.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said they were searching for the gunmen, who also left eight people wounded in the attack.

"The motive is yet to be determined. Investigations into the matter continue. The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, strongly condemns this horrific and pointless incident and indicated that the police will work around the clock to ensure that justice is served."