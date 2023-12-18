Factions within the National Freedom Party do battle

A faction of the NFP gathered at the Durban International Convention Centre to elect new leaders, while party matters are still before the courts.

DURBAN - The National Freedom Party’s (NFP) interim NEC says members can only hold a conference after its court disputes have been finalised.

This comes after another faction of the party elected a new leadership during a gathering at the Durban ICC over the weekend.

But the other faction linked to the party’s Secretary General Canaan Mdletshe said that the NFP will only take direction on when a conference should be held – once the Supreme Court of Appeal has delivered judgment.

In 2019, the NFP’s national elective conference was nullified by the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Party leaders Including Mdletshe then approached the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling.

While the party is awaiting the outcome of that appeal Mdletshe maintains that the other faction should not have held its meeting.

‘’The matter of fact is that there is an appeal process underway and the question is how then do you convene a conference when there are matters before the courts?”

Mdletshe says the party will not recognise the faction which he has accused of breaking party rules and regulations.