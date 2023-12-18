Late school placement applications for grades 1 and 8 open from Monday, says GDE

The window period for parents and guardians to submit late applications will be open until the end of January, with the Gauteng Department of Education urging them to apply the online.

JOHANNESBURG - Parents and guardians who missed the initial chance to apply for 2024’s grades one and eight school placements will be able to submit late applications from Monday.

The Department of Education in Gauteng said this window period would be open until the end of January 2024.

At least 223 pupils who applied during the normal application period are yet to be placed by the department.

Parents who missed the first round of applications were urged to ensure that they used the online system to apply for placements for their children.

The Gauteng Department of Education’s (GDE) spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said only schools that had space would be available on the website for late applicants.

Mabona said parents would only be able use the website until schools reopened in January.

"Unfortunately, district offices will not be in a position to assist parents because they are on leave."

Thirty-two thousand pupils are also expected to be placed in schools after they submitted incomplete applications.