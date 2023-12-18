Kirsten Kluyts murder accused again denies killing her, asks how it benefits him

Kirsten Kluyts was attacked while taking part in an organised run at George Lea Park in Sandton in October.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of the rape and murder of teacher Kirsten Kluyts has insisted he never had any plans of killing anyone that day, asking how it would benefit him.

Kluyts was attacked while taking part in an organised run at George Lea Park in Sandton in October.

A 21-year-old student was subsequently arrested for the crime.

His bail application got underway last week, with the accused taking the stand in support of his release.

It’s continuing on Monday with the accused still in the box.

READ: Accused in Kirsten Kluyts murder also charged with rape

The accused before the court is charged with premeditated murder.

During Monday’s proceedings, his advocate, Itumeleng Masako, repeatedly asked him if he had any intention to kill anyone that day, which he’s repeatedly denied.

On his version, he was at a party in Alexandra the night before and took a taxi back to his student residence that morning but fell asleep en route, missing his stop in the process and so had to walk part of the way.

He said he stopped at a nearby restaurant and asked specifically about whether he had any intention to kill anyone at that point, he, on Monday, once again answered in the negative, adding that “you wouldn't be right in your mind if that [was] how you [thought]”.

Asked to elaborate further he maintained you couldn’t “just come from a party the previous day, going home to submit an assignment and think ‘Why don’t I go kill someone’.”

How would that benefit him, he asked.

The accused’s expression in the dock has garnered much attention during these proceedings. He often appears to be smirking. His counsel begins his evidence today by asking him if he is smiling or if it’s just the way he speaks. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2023

In terms of his demeanour, the accused does appear much more staid and stoic today. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2023

He says he was at a nearby restaurant that morning and asked now if he had any intention at that point, he says: "I think you wouldn't be right in your mind if that’s how you think". ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2023