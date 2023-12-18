Kidnapping ring suspects due in Eastern Cape court

The trio, arrested by the Hawk's kidnapping unit and a private security company last week, allegedly terrorised their victims, most of whom are businessmen, and extorted money for their release.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects accused of running a kidnapping ring in the Eastern Cape are expected to appear in the Cathcart Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of extortion.

The trio was arrested by the Hawk's kidnapping unit and a private security company last week.

It's alleged they terrorised their victims, most of whom were businessmen, and extorted money for their release.

The Hawks said the suspects targeted business owners in the areas of Ngcobo, Dordrecht, Cofimvaba, and Komani.

The trio was intercepted and arrested in Cathcart after police anonymously received information about their whereabouts.

A Toyota Fortuner, two cellphones, and more than R1,000 cash was confiscated during the arrest.

Acting Hawks provincial head, Selina Maponya, called on the community to be vigilant during the festive season as criminals tend to act out of desperation.