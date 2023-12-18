Joburg Water says supply stable as city heads into Christmas

Last month, taps ran dry in several Joburg suburbs as water levels at reservoirs dipped to drastic lows.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water said its reservoir levels had stabilised, providing a positive outlook for water supply for residents heading into the Christmas week.

Last month, taps ran dry in several Joburg suburbs as water levels at reservoirs dipped to drastic lows.

READ: Parts of Joburg with no water or dwindling supply due to demand uptick

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said there had been a marked improvement across the city’s water systems.

"It is very important to highlight that our system is dynamic and can therefore change as it is influenced by a variety of factors. The outlook going into the Christmas week is positive, in line with our systems that continue to maintain an upward trajectory."