In-form Orlando Pirates rise to third in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates claimed a fifth victory in six matches as they rose two places to third in the South African Premiership with a 2-1 win at struggling Golden Arrows on Sunday.

Both sides converted first-half penalties with Patrick Maswanganyi putting the visitors from Soweto ahead and Nduduzo Sibiya equalising.

Congolese Karim Kimvuidi scored the decisive goal 11 minutes into the second half, slamming a loose ball into the net from close range.

While Pirates are on a winning streak, seventh-placed Arrows suffered a fifth straight league defeat after losing only once in the first nine rounds of the season.

Mamelodi Sundowns, seeking a seventh consecutive title, top the table with 33 points and SuperSport United (26) and Pirates (25) occupy the other top-three positions.

While Pirates have won three knockout competitions since the arrival of Spanish coach Jose Riveiro last season, winning the Premiership for the first time since 2012 is the priority.

SuperSport netted twice in the final five minutes with Nigerian Eliosa Ighodaro scoring the match-winner to triumph 2-1 at mid-table Moroka Swallows in Soweto in the other weekend match.

Swallows coach and former South Africa captain Steve Komphela admitted after the loss that his squad had boycotted training for 10 days because of alleged unpaid salaries.