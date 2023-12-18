Honeydew residents hope City Power conclusively resolves constant power issues

Some residents on Sunday protested by blocking traffic on Hendrick Potgieter and Johan Road, saying they had no power for over two days.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Honeydew said they hoped City Power would resolve the persistent electricity issues in the area for good.

On Sunday, some residents protested by blocking traffic on Hendrick Potgieter and Johan Road, saying they were without power for more than two days.

City Power previously said that the consistent outages were due to cable theft.

ActionSA councillor Marcel Coutriers said: "Police did arrive on the scene. There were talks between residents and Public Order Policing. I don't know if this was an act of intimidation, but they started taking out their riot gear and shotguns."