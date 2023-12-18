Hero pup comes to family's rescue

The daring dog and his mother scared off gangsters trying to break into their owner's home.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha puppy is being hailed a hero after protecting his furry mom and human family from trouble.

Ironically, the 4-month-old pup's name is Trouble.

The daring dog and his mother scared off gangsters trying to break into their owner's home last week.

The gang attacked him and broke parts of his leg, but the pup was transported to a Khayelitsha vet where thankfully surgery was not needed as his bones are still growing.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic's Marcelle du Plessis said a splint bandage will stay on for a few weeks, while the fearless cross-breed canine recovers at home.

"He really is a fearless little puppy and a big hero in our community's hearts. The moral of the story? Be brave, no matter your size."