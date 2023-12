‘He got rid of apartheid’ - 10 ten-year-olds on Madiba’s legacy ten years on

Jacques Nelles | On 15 December 2013, Nelson Mandela was laid to rest. Eyewitness News sat down with 10 ten-year-olds from Robin Hills Primary School and asked them about what they knew about South Africa’s first black president. Madiba passed away on 5 December 2013, the year that these school children were born.