Gauteng officials on high alert for expected traffic increase in towns, cities

National roads leaving Gauteng were extremely busy over the weekend, with at least 1,800 vehicles recorded per hour on the N3 towards KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - As traffic on the country's busy routes is expected to quieten down following heavy traffic volumes over the weekend, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said it expects an increase in traffic flow within towns and cities.

Over the long weekend, the national roads leaving Gauteng were extremely busy.

At least 1,800 vehicles were recorded every hour on the N3 towards KwaZulu-Natal.

Law enforcement officials will zone in on residential areas and busy parts within cities to monitor errant drivers and those breaking road rules.

Over the weekend, 29 people were arrested in Gauteng for driving under the influence and for speeding.

The provincial traffic department said officers would continue to be on high alert in different parts of Gauteng.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said: "The highest speed recorded was over 200 km per hour in a 120-zone. Multidisciplinary teams are in numbers to ensure the safety of road users."

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu Natal, four people died over the weekend when a truck and a light vehicle collided on the N2 near Fairbreeze.