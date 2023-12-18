Facreton community in mourning after toddler's body recovered from drain
In a social media post, ward councillor, Cheslyn Steenberg, said police were investigating the circumstances around the incident and called on the community to avoid speculation and gossip.
CAPE TOWN - The community of Factreton is reeling following the death of a one-year-old child.
Little Skyler Salie apparently fell into a drain in the area on Saturday.
Skyler Salie died after she fell into a drain in Facreton in Cape Town on 16 December 2023. Picture: Ward 56 - Cllr Cheslyn Steenberg/Facebook
Emergency services managed to retrieve the child's body after a gruelling search operation.
Plans for a memorial service are underway.