Facreton community in mourning after toddler's body recovered from drain

In a social media post, ward councillor, Cheslyn Steenberg, said police were investigating the circumstances around the incident and called on the community to avoid speculation and gossip.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Factreton is reeling following the death of a one-year-old child.

Little Skyler Salie apparently fell into a drain in the area on Saturday.

Skyler Salie died after she fell into a drain in Facreton in Cape Town on 16 December 2023. Picture: Ward 56 - Cllr Cheslyn Steenberg/Facebook

Emergency services managed to retrieve the child's body after a gruelling search operation.

Plans for a memorial service are underway.