EFF's Mathys appears in court for assaulting party member

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a party member.

Mathys was arrested on Friday by Bedfordview police and released on a warning.

She made a brief appearance in the Edenvale Magistrates Court in Ekurhuleni on Monday.

Accompanied by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Mathys arrived in court wearing a long silver dress.

The media’s application to film the proceedings was denied by the court.

It is alleged on the 9th of December during the EFF’s youth voter registration bash at Gillooly's Farm Mathys attacked one of the EFF’s female staffers.

There are further claims that Mathys wanted an access tag from the staffer and when she was allegedly refused Mathys then reportedly grabbed the woman by the neck, and caused her to fall to the ground.

The matter has been postponed to January 2024.

The state said it is still awaiting a medical report and witness statements.