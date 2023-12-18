Econo Cement to mount legal challenge to nationwide recall of product

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) announced a nationwide recall of Econo Cement version 32.5N, saying it was not ideal for the construction of homes, malls and public facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - The cement company whose product is reportedly at risk of cracking has refuted suggestions that the cement doesn't meet the relevant requirements prescribed for strength.

Last week, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) announced a nationwide recall of Econo Cement version 32.5N.

READ: SA regulatory body recalls Econo Cement, citing poor life-threating quality

The NCRS said it was not ideal for the construction of homes, malls and public facilities.

It said the product posed a significant risk to buildings as it's not strong enough to withstand earthquakes.

But Econo Cement is fighting back.

It said it would pursue legal action to challenge the nationwide recall.

It provided electronic evidence showing that the product had been tested and approved by two independent and accredited laboratories.

The cement company said it handed the testing results to the regulatory body before it announced the nationwide recall, but they were simply ignored.