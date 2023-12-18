'Diepsloot 5' murder accused expected back in court for bail application date

They stand accused of leading a mob attack in which a group of seven young men suspected of being behind petty crimes in the community were stoned to death and their bodies subsequently set alight.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged vigilante killers of Diepsloot, who've been arrested for the murder of seven people, are back at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday to set a date for their formal bail application.

They stand accused of leading a mob attack in which a group of seven young men suspected of being behind petty crimes in the community were stoned to death and their bodies subsequently set alight.



Gauteng police said only two bodies had been positively identified, while the rest were burnt beyond recognition.

Some residents in Diepsloot resorted to taking matters into their own hands following years of complaining about poor policing in the area.

READ: 'Diepsloot Five' facing possibility of spending Christmas in jail

In the latest mob attack, five people were arrested for killing seven others accused of crime in the community.

The five suspects hope to be released from custody on bail before Christmas.

On Monday, the Randburg Magistrates Court will decide on a date for their formal bail application and verify their residential addresses.

Meanwhile, community members have pledged their support to the Diepsloot Five as they believe they’ve done what the police have failed to do.