Cape Town endorses second airport for the Mother City

City mayoral committee member for economic growth James Vos said the R7 billion airport - set to open in 2027 - would create jobs and attract more business and tourists to the region.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has endorsed a potential second airport, saying it would provide a massive boost to the region's economy.

Plans to build the new airport in the Winelands near Durbanville are subject to an ongoing environmental impact assessment.

"I am proud to publicly endorse the development of the new Cape Winelands Airport. This project really promises to transform Cape Town's land and skyscape, really ushering in a new era of opportunity and prosperity."



Vos said the city would support the project through the regulatory phase to ensure that the development goes ahead.