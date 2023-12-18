Call for ANC to expel Zuma

Zuma announced that he would not be voting for the governing party in next year's general elections, but would campaign for a new party named after the ANC’s armed wing - Umkhonto we Sizwe.

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC disciplinary committee chair Derek Hanekom said the party had no choice but to expel its former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma announced at the weekend that he would not be voting for the governing party in next year's general elections.

Instead, he threw his weight behind a new party named after the ANC’s armed wing - Umkhonto we Sizwe.

The former statesman however insisted he remained an ANC member, justifying his move as an attempt rescue the governing party.

But Hanekom said the ANC's constitution did not permit a member to campaign for an organisation which opposed the party.

"Zuma has not at this stage been convicted of such offences. But if he is convicted, it translates into his ineligibility of continuing to being a member of the ANC," said Hanekom.

"There's no other sanction other than expulsion if he is found guilty of that particular misdemeanour."