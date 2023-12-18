ANC KZN confident of victory in the province

KZN is a highly-contested province, with the official opposition the Inkatha Freedom Party – aiming to win and run the provincial government.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said it remains confident that it will not lose power in the province in the 2024 polls.

Some members including former ANC Youth League leader Magasela Mzobe left the ANC to join the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Meanwhile the party’s most influential senior leader in the province former president Jacob Zuma announced that he won’t be supporting the party and will instead be backing his movement uMkhonto Wesizwe.

Next year is likely to be one of the most challenging for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is especially after the blow it suffered in the 2021 local government elections where it lost control of a number of municipalities.

With Zuma most notably withdrawing his support for the party's 2024 campaign, some fear this could hit the ANC even harder.

But on Monday the party’s leadership said it believes the ANC is still on track to secure victory in next year’s polls.

“We are worried in terms of losing any member or any supporters to any organisation or ordinarily – be it myself or whoever. But, we are certain that the ANC is going to win the national and general elections in the next year" said KZN ANC Deputy Secretary Sipho Hlomuka.

However, it will take more than confidence for the party to convince voters – as various communities across KZN continue to voice their concern about the lack of service delivery and high unemployment.