ANC joins hands with pro-Palestine groups to intensify ceasefire calls

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has joined hands with pro-Palestine groups to boost calls for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas which has claimed thousands of lives.

The party met with a delegation of the United Ulama Council and SA Friends for Palestine - at its Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have resulted in nearly 20,000 deaths while at least 1,200 people have died in Israel since Hamas launched a surprise attack on the 7th of October.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the two pro-Palestinian groups that the ANC is committed to engaging in peace talks in the Middle East.

"We have always been ready, willing and prepared to play a role as we have done in various other conflicts in the world to bring about peace between Israel and Palestine. And in this regard, there are a number of approaches."