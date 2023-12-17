Zuma and uMkhonto weSizwe: 'ANC divided on a scale never seen before' - analyst

Former president Jacob Zuma said his decision not to vote for the ANC in 2024 was a move to try and rectify the party, which he claims has gone down a wayward path of ill-discipline.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress will have to play their hand carefully following the public humiliation of the ruling party by former president Jacob Zuma.

On Saturday, Zuma urged ANC members to vote for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party in the 2024 national elections.

Political analyst Sandile Swana said the ball is now in the ANC’s court.

“They cannot go to Zuma with a file full of scandals and try to blackmail him into rejoining the ANC. His scandals are out in the public so there’s nothing to talk about.”

Swana said Zuma’s statements on Saturday spell further trouble for the ANC in what was already expected to be a difficult election in 2024.

“There’s a lot of negotiations that go on, but what it tells the public is that the ANC is divided on a scale that has never been seen before.”