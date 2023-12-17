WC police say they're winning the fight against unlicensed firearms

On Friday, three people were nabbed in two separate incidents related to unlicensed firearms in the Western Cape, said police.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said they're making headway in ridding Cape communities of unlicensed firearms.

Two suspects were arrested in Nyanga after a high-speed chase with the police.

Once they were cornered, police found two unlicensed firearms and ammunition in their possession.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swaartbooi said another suspect was nabbed in Lavender Hill after South African Police Service (SAPS) members heard multiple shots being fired in the area.

"The members drove in the direction of St Ambrose Street and noticed a Chevrolet Optra approaching them at high speed. The members gave chase and saw the suspects stop their vehicle and flee in different directions. They kept their eyes focused on the unknown man with the firearm in his hand. They apprehended the man and confiscated a 9mm pistol."