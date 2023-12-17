Ramaphosa: New police recruits to bolster crime-fighting efforts

On Friday 10,000 new officers joined the police service as part of government's effort to increase police visibility. President Cyril Ramaphosa said government would continue to call for more young people to join the police service.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said it's encouraging to see the enthusiasm of young people applying for jobs to join the country's police force.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the official Reconciliation Day celebration event in Vhembe District, Limpopo on Saturday.

Ramaphosa said this is not only an effort to curb crime but to reduce youth unemployment.

"All this forms part of a wider effort to better capacitate our law enforcement authorities."

He said government will continue to call for more young people to join the police service.

"Last year we added 10,000 and next year we will possibly add 10,000 thousand. We are adding more police. And it's such a joy to see all these young people signing up for the police."