Mop-up operations underway in fire-ravaged Ethembeni informal settlement

CAPE TOWN - Mop-up operations are underway at Ethembeni informal settlement in Dunoon where over 1,500 homes were ravaged by a fire.

Relief aid group, Gift of the Givers said more than 1,000 residents have been left homeless by the blaze which sparked on Saturday.

No deaths were reported, but one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The fire destroyed important belongings including identity documents, birth certificates, and other essentials.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Ali Sablay said some victims slept on site without shelter.

"Community members went into the scene again to see what they could save from the debris which made it very difficult for the teams to register the fire victims this [Sunday] morning. All officials are on site to assist in registering the community members that are affected so that aid could be delivered through."