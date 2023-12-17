Lotto results: Saturday, 16 December 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 16 December 2023 are:
Lotto: 17, 22, 31, 36, 43, 47 B: 29
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 14, 15, 27, 29, 32 B: 25
Lotto Plus 2: 13, 17, 19, 28, 41, 43 B: 46
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
