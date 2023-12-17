Cape Town child (2) dies after falling into open manhole

The incident happened in Kensington on Saturday, and the toddler's body has been retrieved.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a two-year-old child falling into an uncovered manhole in Kensington.

The incident happened on Saturday on the corner of 18th Avenue and Voortrekker Road, said the police.

It's understood the toddler’s mother was on her way home in the early hours of the morning when the incident happened.

The child's body has been retrieved.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi:

"We can confirm that the body of the victim has been recovered and brought to the surface. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel."

Police have appealed to anyone with information of what may have happened before the incident to contact the police.