Arshdeep, Avesh destroy South African batting

JOHANNESBURG - Indian pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan sent South Africa crashing to 116 all out in the first one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Left-armer Arshdeep took five for 37 and Avesh claimed four for 27 as they rose to the challenge of representing an Indian side that included only three players from the side that played in the World Cup final last month.

Arshdeep had not taken a wicket in three previous one-day internationals while Avesh had taken only three in five appearances.

South African captain Aiden Markram chose to bat on the pitch which was used for a Twenty20 international on Thursday, expecting it to help the spinners later in the match.

But the seamers gained considerable assistance and took full advantage. Arshdeep took the first four wickets in a seven-over opening spell and Avesh followed up by taking the next four, also in a seven-over spell.

Andile Phehlukwayo hit 33 to enable South Africa to go past the lowest total in 55 one-day internationals at the Wanderers – 109 by Pakistan against South Africa in 1994/95.

Brief scores:

South Africa 116 in 27.3 overs (A. Phehlukwayo 33; Arshdeep Singh 5-37, Avesh Khan 4-27).

Match situation: India need 117 to win.

Toss: South Africa.