Zuma to stay an ANC member, but pledges to vote for MK in 2024 elections

Zuma made the announcement while addressing the media in Orlando East, Soweto, on Saturday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma says he will remain a member of the African National Congress (ANC), but will vote for a new political party, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), next year.

The name of the party raised eyebrows after it was registered with the Electoral Commission, and is likely to contest elections in 2024.

On Friday, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party would be pursuing legal action against those behind the name of the newly formed political party.

Umkhonto we Sizwe is the name of the ANC's former military wing, formed by President Nelson Mandela in 1961.