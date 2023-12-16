Winde says WC continuing to push for solutions to Port of Cape Town's challenges

The Port of Cape Town experienced two-week delays in November due its infrastructure problems, which had since been cleared.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the province was continuing to push for solutions to resolve infrastructure problems at the Port of Cape Town.

In November, vessels reportedly experienced two-week delays, and some even bypassed the port because of its underperformance.

Winde chaired his Cabinet's last meeting during the week.

He gave a report on meetings held with some national government ministers to discuss issues affecting the province.

Winde said he received assurance from the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan that they were working on a turnaround plan to address the inefficiencies.

At the meeting, Winde also wished residents and visitors a safe festive season.

"We're moving into the festive season. This weekend, it starts, [and] I need to make sure that everybody does so safely.

“We're going to be on our roads, please travel safely, be responsible for yourself and your fellow citizens, be kind to your fellow citizen."