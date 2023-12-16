WC's centralised police powers hindering crime fighting - MEC Reagen Allen

Last month, the provincial government passed the Devolution Bill, and is moving ahead to ask the public for comments. But Bheki Cele hit back at Allen, saying his department had nothing to do with devolution of policing power.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape community safety MEC Reagen Allen says the devolution of policing powers to the provincial government will make a difference in the fight against crime.

Allen was speaking at the funeral of the slain Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson Lulama Dinginto on Saturday.

Dinginto was shot and killed at her home in Gugulethu almost a week ago.

He told mourners at the funeral that centralised policing powers stood in the way of fighting crime in the province.

Allen said the provincial government was capable of dealing with rampant crime, as it was aware of crime-related problems facing the Western Cape.

"We still maintain that once policing powers is devolved, the policing needs and priotrities in our province will be taken into account. An area like Gugulethu has one officer for every 800 residents," said Allen.

However, Police Minister Bheki Cele responded by saying that this issue was more political for the Democratic Alliance (DA)-run province.

"I think they must stop their hypocrisy and deal with the people that are supposed to be dealing with. To them, it's a political statement... nothing to do with fighting crime. The crime, especially of the Western Cape, has got to do much less with police and so much to do with the other elements - judiciary, prosecution," said Cele.

Cele said his department had nothing to do with devolution of policing powers, and that it was the Minister of Justice who needed to answer.