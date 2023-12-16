SAPS, private security nab 3 suspects after Limpopo man murdered, robbed

The victim was allegedly stabbed by one of the suspects on Friday morning after getting into a heated argument with them, and was declared dead on arrival of the paramedics.

POLOKWANE - The South African Police Service (SAPS), together with the help of a private security company, arrested three suspects in the murder of a 35-year-old man in Limpopo.

It’s understood that on Friday, the man had driven to Rabacross Village in the Fetakgomo Tubatse local municipality to meet with the three men.

When the man arrived, police said he got into a heated argument with the suspects, who are believed to be known to him, and was stabbed by one of them after he produced a firearm and shot into the air.

The suspects then took the firearm of the victim, declared dead on the arrival of the paramedics, and drove off with his vehicle.

According to police, after being traced by Tubatse detectives with the help of a private tracking company, the men were nabbed by police following a speed chase.

The three suspects, aged between 23 and 24 years old, now face charges of murder, possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, possession of dangerous weapon, and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

“Police recovered the rented vehicle, deceased's firearm, and the knife which was allegedly used to commit the crime,” said communications head Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“The Limpopo Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has hailed the prompt reaction and assistance of the private security company, which led to the arrest of suspects and recovery of the items."

Police said the men are expected to appear soon at their respective magistrates courts.