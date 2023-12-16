'Rescue ANC from the mess': Zuma on walking a new political path

Zuma said he would remain a member of the governing party, but would vote for a newly registered political party Umkhonto we Sizwe in next year's national elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma called on members of the African National Congress (ANC) to vote for Umkhonto we Sizwe.

"I am not going to vote ANC; I will vote MK. I am calling on ANC members to vote for me."

Zuma did not reveal his role within the new political party, but said he had been forced to pursue a new path to rectify the wrongdoings of the ANC.

"So that we have the majority to change this country and rescue the ANC from the mess it has been put into."

Zuma made the announcement during a media briefing in Orlando East, Soweto, on Saturday afternoon.

The name of the party raised eyebrows after it was registered with the Electoral Commission, and will likely to contest the 2024 election.