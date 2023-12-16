Rabies in full summer swing as govt warns against stray animal interactions

The Department of Rural Development cautioned against the touching and picking up of stray dogs and cats, as this could result in the spread of the disease.

JOHANNESBURG - Travellers and residents in rural parts of the country have been warned to be aware of rabies during the summer period.

The department said coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape had been identified as high-risk areas.

Rabies can spread from animals to humans through saliva, bites, and scratches.

The department's Reggie Ngcobo: "People were encouraged to report stray animals to local welfare authorities and to support these organisations in caring for such animals. Remember that rabies may occur anywhere in South Africa, and therefore, avoid the handling of animals that you do not know."