PowerBall results: Friday, 15 December 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 15 December 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 16, 24, 34, 38, 44 PB: 13

PowerBall Plus: 06, 15, 31, 41, 43 PB: 08