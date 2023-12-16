PowerBall results: Friday, 15 December 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 15 December 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 16, 24, 34, 38, 44 PB: 13
PowerBall Plus: 06, 15, 31, 41, 43 PB: 08
PowerBall & PowerBallPLUS estimated jackpots:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 15, 2023
PB: R41 Million
PBP: R10 Million for 19/12/23#PhandaPushaPlay Now https://t.co/C9BdmE39GK pic.twitter.com/2atuZAWSxz