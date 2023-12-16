Embody the Bok spirit of unity this Day of Reconciliation: Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said at the official Day of Reconciliation event in Limpopo on Saturday that embracing and acknowledging the country's unique experience to strengthen unity and social cohesion was important.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the Day of Reconciliation should be a day where South Africans committed to celebrating the diversity of the people in this country.

Ramaphosa spoke at the official Day of Reconciliation event in the Vhembe district in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon.

This year's theme is strengthening unity and social cohesion in a healing nation, such as that exhibited when the Springboks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup, he said.

For weeks during the cup, South Africans gathered in bars, restaurants, and malls to watch the matches in support of the Boks.

Ramaphosa said this was the kind of spirit that should be celebrated on the Day of Reconciliation.

"We saw so many South Africans on all races rallying behind the team, showing their support so passionately, and joining in the victory celebrations. Showing us that despite our many challenges, we are a united nation, proud of who we are, and how far we have come."

The president said reconciliation does not mean forgetting the past but embracing and acknowledging the country's unique experience.

"So it is important as we mark this day that we remind ourselves how extraordinary our experience has been. Many believed it was not possible for former oppressors and the oppressed to make peace, and yet we did," said Ramaphosa.