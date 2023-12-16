Concern grows over health of missing Russian opponent

Allies of Alexei Gorinov say he needs medical attention and that they are concerned about the state of his health.

MOSCOW - A former Moscow councillor who was sentenced to seven years in jail for denouncing the conflict in Ukraine has disappeared from his prison, his supporters said Friday.

His case parallels that of Russia's most famous political detainee, Alexei Navalny, who has not been seen since early this month.

"Alexei Gorinov's lawyers have been trying all week to get information about his health and whereabouts," his support group said. "We can say that Alexei is not in penal colony No. 2 in Pokrov."

"We suppose and hope that Alexei Gorinov has been transferred to a hospital, because he must receive treatment in a hospital setting," the group said in a post on Telegram.

Gorinov, 62, is serving his sentence in Pokrov in the Vladimir region about 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Moscow.

His support group said one of his lawyers was able to visit him on December 8 and noted that he was in "very poor health" and did not have the strength "to stay on a chair and talk".

He was suffering from bronchitis, had "trouble breathing" and was being deprived of his medications, the group said. Gorinov has had chronic lung difficulties since part of a lung was removed during an operation in 2016.

In July 2022, Gorinov was the first person convicted of "spreading false information" about the Russian army, under a law passed a few weeks earlier to punish opposition to the Ukraine conflict.

He's since been joined by hundreds of others, ranging from well-known opponents to ordinary citizens. Russia's main opposition leaders are now mostly in prison or abroad.

Since this autumn, he has been the target of another criminal case, accused of "justifying terrorist acts" during a conversation with fellow prisoners, which is punishable by five years in prison.

Meanwhile, Navalny's spokeswoman said Friday the jailed opposition leader has been removed from a prison near Moscow and taken to an undisclosed location.

Lawyers for Navalny, who is serving a 19-year sentence, say they have not seen him since December 6.