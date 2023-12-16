Cele to pay tribute to slain Gugulethu crime fighter Lulama Dinginto

The Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson was shot dead inside her home in the township last Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to pay homage to slain Cape Town community policing activist Lulama Dinginto at her funeral on Saturday.

Cele described Dinginto as an ally in the fight against crime.

The Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson was shot dead inside her home in the township last Sunday.

ALSO READ:

However, police have identified 35-year-old Lungile Madolo, also known as 'Fire', as a person of interest.

A cash reward of R50,000 has also been offered for information that will help detectives arrest her killers.

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba: "The Minister is quite firm that the police need to hunt down the killers and bring them to justice. The Minister will be attending the funeral service of Lulama Dinginto which will take place at the Gugulethu Sports Complex."

"She may have been very small in stature, but her voice against crime was loud, and her actions against criminality were quite clear at all times. She was unapologetic in her firm stance against criminality and her untimely death is a loss not only to the SAPS but to the larger community of Gugulethu."