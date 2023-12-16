Cele scolds WC judges, justice system for 'freeing' criminals with pending cases

Speaking at the funeral service of murdered Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson Lulama Dinginto, Cele said a person of interest in her killing, Lungile Madolo, was meant to be behind bars.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Police Bheki Cele lashed out at the justice system and Western Cape judges for releasing criminals with pending cases from prison.

The minister spoke at the funeral service of Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) deputy chairperson Lulama Dinginto on Saturday.

Dinginto was shot and killed at her home almost a week ago.

Western Cape police identified a person of interest in her murder, Lungile Madolo, who is said to be on the run.

Cele said Madolo was supposed to be behind bars, having been sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 for housebreaking and attempted murder.

He said the wanted criminal had outstanding cases against him.

“But because some of us, some of those judges… they don’t care. They are very lucky that they don’t even attend these funerals.”

Cele urged communities to intervene and ask judges why they were releasing criminals from prison.