Almost 30 people caught breaking Gauteng road rules since start of long weekend

Thousands of people are travelling to different destinations across the country for the festive season, with the department recording 2,000 vehicles per hour on major routes in the province since Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng traffic police department says it has arrested 29 people for breaking rules of the road since the start of the long weekend.

The department said 25 of the motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while four were arrested for speeding.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said law enforcement officials would be on high alert all weekend.

"The highest speed recorded was over 200km p/h in a 120 zone. Multidisciplinary teams are our in numbers to ensure the safety of road users," said Sibasa.