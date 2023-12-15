WLC calls on govt, SAPS to do more to respond adequately to rape victims

This sentiment comes after a 15-year-old rape victim was turned away from a clinic in the Eastern Cape and then made to wait at a police station, where she later died.

CAPE TOWN - The Women's Legal Centre (WLC) is calling on government and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to do more to adequately respond to rape victims.

The incident, in September, prompted an investigation by the Health Ombudsman, who this week found both the clinic and police guilty of negligence.

The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey: "The biggest issue really is that we cannot have the delays that we are experiencing across the country and we cannot have people who are not adequately trained and aware of the various protocols that are in place."