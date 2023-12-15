WC Premier calls for caution on the roads

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is urging all those entering and leaving the province to be extra cautious on the roads during this busy period.





CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is expecting a mass exodus and influx of holidaymakers this long weekend, as the festive season sets in.

Winde says provincial authorities will be out in full force to ensure safety while he called on residents to reflect.

‘’Also during this period of the year, it is a festive time, but also a time for reflection. We have had a tough year, we got many challenges, we are going into a New Year and there are massive opportunities. Take time to rejuvenate and charge those batteries.’’