WC police arrest 4 people for possession of illegal firearms, ammunition

The arrests were made after the Maitland flying squad unit spotted what they described as a suspicious vehicle on the highway.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have arrested four people for the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition on the N1 near Maitland.

"They stopped and searched the occupants and the vehicle, resulting in the confiscation of two 9mm pistols with ammunition. The members detained four suspects between the ages of 26 and 47 on charges of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition" said Police Spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi.

Swartbooi added that in an unrelated incident, another arrest was made in Heideveld.

"The members saw three unknown males hiding. They searched them and found a 9mm Norinco pistol with ammunition. They detained one suspect on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition."

The suspects are expected to appear in the Goodwood and Athlone Magistrate's Courts once charged.