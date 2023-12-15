WC police appeal for information after man (40) found dead in Manenberg

The man’s bod was found near Jooste Hospital along railway tracks on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are appealing for information after a man was found dead in Manenberg.

The body was discovered near Jooste Hospital on Thursday.

The police's Wesley Twigg said the victim sustained fatal injuries to his head.

"Manenberg police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of a 40-year-old man was discovered along the railway tracks. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested."