Two nabbed in Cape Town for alleged cyber extortion

The HAWKS say a person believed to be one of the suspects made contact with the company alerting them of a breach and demanded a ransom.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape HAWKS swooped in on two suspects linked to cyber extortion.

The suspects, current and ex-employees of a tech company, are accused of hacking into their employer’s system to perform illegal activities.

The company in question provides payment processing software for in-store and online payments.

The pair will spend the long weekend behind bars before their first court appearance on Monday.

The HAWKS say a person believed to be one of the suspects made contact with the company alerting them of a breach and demanded a ransom.

Threats were allegedly made that if an undisclosed amount was not paid, all the company's data would be published publicly and to the company's competitors.

It is understood that the company's clients lost almost R800 000 in the process.

After a thorough investigation by the HAWKS, the pair were nabbed, and more arrests are expected.