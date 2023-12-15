Mining, trade, transport sectors saw rise in new hires in Q3 – Stats SA

There was an overall increase of 31,000 new employees hired between June and September when compared to the previous recorded quarter, announced Stats SA in their latest employment figures.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said the transport, trade, and mining sectors recorded an increase in the number of new employees hired in the third quarter of 2023.

The third quarter's employment figures were released on Thursday, showing an overall increase of 31,000 more employees hired between June and September, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

While an increase in employment was good news for South Africa, Stats SA said there was a decline in the number of people hired on a full-term basis, including people hired in community services.

In Gauteng, thousands of people received part-time employment through the province's Nasi iSpani project and the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens.

In November, the unemployment statistics also showed a drop for the same period.

However, sectors like construction and manufacturing hired fewer people when compared to the second quarter.